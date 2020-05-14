World Nomad Games postponed to 2021

The World Nomad Games are postponed to 2021 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The decision was made with the aim of organizing the Games at a level worthy of the common heritage of Turkic-speaking states and peoples, as well as in order to protect the health of athletes and all other participants,» the state agency noted.

The IV World Nomad Games were planned to be held in the fall in Turkey. Previous Games were held in Cholpon-Ata and Kyrchyn gorge in Issyk-Kul region.