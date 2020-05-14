18:58
Another team of medical workers-volunteers leaves for Naryn region

A team of medical specialists left for Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

This is the ninth group of doctors-volunteers. It consists of obstetrician-gynecologists and resuscitators. They will assist their colleagues within 10 days.

Recall, 15 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Naryn region today.

«Each healthcare worker is provided with the necessary personal protective equipment. All expenses associated with the business trip, as well as extra payments and salary at the main place of work, will be financed in accordance with the law, as well as from the epidemiological fund,» the center said.

A total of 247 COVID-19 cases were detected among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. At least 192 of the have been discharged from hospitals.

As of May 14, Kyrgyzstan officially registered 1,082 cases of coronavirus infection.
