World Bank to allocate $ 60 million for development and support of Osh region

The head of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, told at a briefing that the World Bank would allocate $ 60 million for the development and support of the region.

According to him, local authorities are making every effort to revive the tourism industry after the state of emergency. «After we defeat this virus, we will do everything to develop internal and external tourism, create favorable conditions for foreign guests and Kyrgyzstanis,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev said.

At least $ 30 out of $60 million will be spent on tourism, including road construction, clean water, and culture. Uzarbek Zylkybaev

The Government of Kyrgyzstan officially presented the adjusted draft budget of the country for 2020 yesterday.