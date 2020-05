An earthquake was registered today at 3.09 in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Its intensity reached magnitude 5 at the epicenter. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Shocks were felt in Nura, Irkeshtam villages — 5 points, Ikizyak — 4.5 points, Kok-Suu — 4 points, Kara-Kindik — 3 points.

No victims and destructions were reported.