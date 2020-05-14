15:54
U.S. dollar drops below 77 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar dropped by other 1-1.2 soms and fell below 77 soms in Kyrgyzstan over the past day.

Today, American currency is bought for 75.5-75.8 soms, and sold for 76.2-76.5 soms. Thus, since the beginning of May, it has dropped by almost 3.5 soms.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 76.94 soms (a drop of 0.73 percent).

The Russian ruble also depreciated. Today it is bought for 1-1.02 soms, and sold for 1,045-1.06 soms. The official rate is 1,0456 soms (0.94 percent drop).

The dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms at the end of March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate stabilized for a while, but then the fluctuations continued.
