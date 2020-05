Six more medical workers got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, five medical workers got infected in Bishkek, one — in Osh.

A total of 247 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in medical workers. At least 192 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of May 14, at least 1,082 cases of coronavirus were officially registered in Kyrgyzstan.