Entrepreneurs violating sanitary quarantine measures revealed in Bishkek

Numerous facts of non-compliance with sanitary-quarantine measures by entrepreneurs have been revealed in Bishkek: sellers practically do not comply with the face mask requirements; sanitizers are either empty or absent at all. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Besh-Sary shopping center, which was not included in the list of permitted enterprises, was opened and worked with violations.

Mobile groups have been formed at each district administration, which include specialists from the district administrations, inspectors of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, law enforcement officers and employees of the municipal territorial administrations. They visit retail outlets in markets, supermarkets, take-away cafes, beauty salons and other business entities that have resumed work.

«Commissions have visited more than 300 enterprises in districts of the capital, 10 protocols have been drawn up, and fines have been imposed,» the City Hall noted.

The City Hall explained that protocols were drawn up against the owners under Article 150 of the Code of Violations «Violation of requirements of technical regulations, sanitary rules, hygienic standards and other regulatory legal acts in the field of public healthcare.»
