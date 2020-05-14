Competition for free education in Kazakhstan resumed

Competition for free education in Kazakhstan is resumed. It was previously canceled due to coronavirus. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan allocated five grant places for citizens of Kyrgyzstan: three for bachelor’s degree program, and two — for master’s degree program. Candidates choose their specialty and state university of Kazakhstan on their own.

Candidates with an average grade of at least «B» or «4» (bachelor’s degree program) and at least 3.3 (out of 4.0) GPA or its equivalent (master’s degree) can participate in the competition.

The deadline for submitting applications is 17:00 on June 12, 2020.

In connection with the current epidemiological situation, the Ministry of Education and Science accepts applications for participation in the competition only in electronic form. Paper versions of documents should not to be submitted at this stage.

Competitive selection of candidates is scheduled for June 23, but the date may change.

Information about the competition, the exact date and time of the selection will be posted on the official website of the Ministry of Education.