38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day

At least 38 new cases of coronavirus were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, 14 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Chui region, two more cases — among Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk, one — in Osh city.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Health added that 15 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Naryn region. Information will be provided later.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1,082 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 12 of them are children.