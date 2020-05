UNDP, together with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) held the first online hackathon. The UN reported.

The initiative brought together programmers, designers, and representatives of crisis centers in one online platform to develop effective digital solutions to mitigate the effects of quarantine on children, women, youth and people with disabilities.

«Within 48 hours, 53 developers worked on 18 IT products that will help children and women in difficult life situations,» the UN said.

Three best projects were chosen. ClickHelp Bot, Burulay and Smart Jomok are services that will help citizens overcome the effects of isolation and prevent family violence.