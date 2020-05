Owners of shops and food courts are fined in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

At least 18 protocols were drawn up for violation of sanitary norms and rules, five warning orders were issued, and 13 responsible persons were fined 21,000 soms yesterday.

«Three gas filling stations, three food courts, five grocery stores and two construction stores were fined,» the press service said.