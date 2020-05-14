11:21
President Jeenbekov instructs to step up fight against corruption

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov. Press service of the head of state reports.

They discussed current activities and priorities for the near future that the prosecution authorities are facing.

Otkurbek Dzhamshitov presented a report on the work of prosecution authorities, information on measures to combat corruption, activities to monitor the uniform implementation of laws by state bodies, local authorities and law enforcement agencies.

More than 36,000 violations of the law have been revealed in 2019, on which prosecutorial response measures have been taken. Over 1 billion soms have been reimbursed to the state.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to ensure the rule of law by the prosecution authorities and strengthen the rule of law in the country. He drew particular attention to stepping up anti-corruption measures at state authorities and law enforcement agencies.

«It is necessary to step up measures on digitization of the activities of prosecution bodies and continue implementation of the judicial reform, despite the temporary inconvenience associated with the spread of coronavirus infection,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.
