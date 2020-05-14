09:49
Family of FMC No.3 doctor died from coronavirus gets 1 million soms

At least 105,400 million soms have been transferred for payment of compensations to healthcare workers, who are working in the foci of the epidemics. The Republican Emergency Response Center for combating COVID-19 of Kyrgyzstan says.

According to the center, the money was transferred from the deposit account of the Ministry of Health and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund to the accounts of 244 healthcare organizations.

«In addition, the family of Zhuzum Kokumbaeva, the head of the group of family doctors of the Family Medicine Center No. 3, who died of coronavirus infection, received financial assistance in the amount of 1 million soms,» the Emergency Response Center said.

Recall, the 58-year-old Zhuzum Kokumbaeva died on May 2 at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital. The deceased was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, severe form of the virus, and respiratory failure.
