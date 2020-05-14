Wounded on border serviceman operated on, bullet not removed

Relatives of a soldier wounded on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border ask to operate him in Russia. Deputy Sagyndyk Keldibaev told at a meeting of Parliament.

According to the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, the serviceman was operated on in Bishkek.

«His condition is grave. The operation was carried out, internal organs were cleaned, but doctors could remove the remnants of two bullets. We will decide on further actions in the near future. He is conscious,» he said.

The decision will be taken after a consultation. «He was wounded while defending his homeland and will not be left without help,» the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. Tajik side reported about two wounded.