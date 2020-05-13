18:36
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 35.7 million for a month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan have grown by $ 35,740,000 for a month. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

In April 2020, the reserves amounted to $ 2,397.59 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has decreased by $ 26,520 million. This is partly due to the fact that the National Bank sold currency in the market. In total, eight interventions have been carried out since the beginning of the year, during which $ 210.4 million were sold.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted only six interventions selling dollars. In total, $ 143,450 million have been sold in the foreign exchange market.
