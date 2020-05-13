Russian side not agree to transfer part of RKDF funds to Kyrgyzstan

The Russian side has not yet agreed to transfer the remainder of the funds of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to the account of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Bakyt Sydykov asked about the fate of $ 260 million, which were supposed to be transferred to the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund from the Russian Federation.

According to the government, $ 260 million are placed in securities on the Russian market.

«We have sent a letter at the end of March. Meeting of the RKDF Council took place at the end of April, our two ministers participated in it and raised the question. Unfortunately, our colleagues from Russia are against it, but the issue has not been removed from the agenda. We are preparing additional justification for receiving the funds,» Erkin Asrandiev said.