A 25-year-old guy was killed by a lightning strike in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The accident happened in Kol-Tor village yesterday at about 17.20.

«The 25-year-old A.E. was in the field, near the mountain slope, lightning hit him and he died at the scene,» the department noted.

Other details of the incident will be provided later.