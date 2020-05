Over the past day, U.S. dollar fell by another 1 som and reached 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 76.5-76.7 soms, and sold - for 77-77.2 soms. Thus, since the beginning of May the currency depreciated by 2.2 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 77,5071 soms (drop of 0.63 percent).

The Russian ruble also dropped a little. Today it is bought for 1,025-1,035 soms, and sold for 1.06-1.08 soms. The official rate is 1,0555 soms (a drop of 0.04 percent).