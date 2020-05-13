Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase 150,000 PCR tests from Belarus

Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase 150,000 complete kits of PCR tests from Belarus. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, it may seem that this is a large volume. However, in connection with the expansion of laboratory testing of the population, purchase of the tests will continue.

«China handed over 100,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan — this is a good gesture of good neighborly relations. We received the first kits from Russia, therefore we were able to test and detect the first cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A small amount of PCR tests came from Turkey,» the Deputy Minister of Health told.

COVID-19 was registered in 1,044 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 726 people have recovered.