Russia has second-highest rate of coronavirus spread in the world

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 84,453 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,261,955 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,369,574), Russia (232,243) Spain (228,030), the UK (227,741), Italy (221,216), France (178,349) and Brazil (178,214).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,500,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 37,205 people.

At least 291,964 people died from the virus (growth by 5,634 people for a day), including 82,356 people — in the USA, 32,769 — in the UK and 30,911 — in Italy, 26,994 — in France, and 26,920 — in Spain.

At least 1,044 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,279 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,519— in Uzbekistan, 729 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
