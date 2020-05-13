Seven more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,044 in total

At least seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, one person was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Osh region, 5 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region.

«All of the newly detected are contact persons. Sources of infection have been found. One case is a truck driver who arrived with his work mate in Uzgen. When they were examined, coronavirus infection was confirmed. Three cases are family contact,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As of today, 1,044 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kyrgyzstan.