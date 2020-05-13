Spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov contracts coronavirus

Spokesman for President of Russia Dmitry Peskov contracted coronavirus. Interfax reports.

The news agency noted that Dmitry Peskov confirmed the information and clarified that he has been hospitalized.

«Earlier, coronavirus was also confirmed in the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin (his duties are now fulfilled by the First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov), the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, the Minister of Housing Vladimir Yakushev and his deputy Dmitry Volkov,» Interfax says.

Dmitry Peskov himself informed reporters that he had not been in contact with Vladimir Putin for more than a month.