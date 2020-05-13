09:28
116 tons of flour to be distributed among needy families of school students

At least 116 tons of flour will be distributed among needy families of students at pilot schools. Press service of the Ministry of Science and Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The UN World Food Program and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to redistribute wheat flour allocated through the UN WFP for pilot schools within the school meals program among children from vulnerable families.

«In May, about 3,000 socially vulnerable families with schoolchildren will receive a total of 116 tons of enriched wheat flour from UN WFP pilot schools to support children during distance learning. Recipient families were identified as a result of a joint assessment of two ministries — Education and Science, Labor and Social Development, as well as local authorities,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Education recalled that more than 65 percent of the country’s schools equipped with appropriate equipment provide primary school children with hot meals with the support of donors. It is planned to introduce hot meals at other 80 schools of the country in September.
