British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland

Citizens of the UK can leave Kyrgyzstan for their homeland. Two flights will be arranged for them. The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic Charles Garrett told on Twitter.

According to him, two flights from Bishkek to Frankfurt (Germany) are planned for May 16 and May 17. «We are actively working to secure places on these fights for the British nationals who wish to return home,» the head of the diplomatic mission said.

The Embassy added that the UK citizens will get from Frankfurt to London by other planes.

In their turn, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency that the return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from London to the Kyrgyz Republic is out of question. These flights are transit.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov said today that 8,712 citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in 52 countries have asked for assistance in their return to homeland. At least 9,196 Kyrgyzstanis have been returned from 23 countries of the world since the outbreak of coronavirus.
