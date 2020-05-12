Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow demand from Embassy to return them to homeland

About 20 people gathered near the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow (Russia), demanding from the diplomatic mission to return them to their homeland. The diplomatic mission confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Russian company Aeroflot expressed its readiness to transport Kyrgyzstanis to their homeland.

«A special commission has been created, which includes representatives of the diaspora and the emergency response center. Kyrgyzstanis were divided into four categories: the elderly, women with children, pregnant and sick. Unfortunately, we can only take out 400 people, and there are a lot of people who want to return to their homeland. The call center receives up to 500 calls on various issues daily, and 4-5 people come to the Embassy. We explain to everyone who will be first sent to homeland,» the Embassy said.

The diplomatic mission denied information about tightened security measures.