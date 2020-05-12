19:47
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries

At least 8,712 citizens in 52 countries applied to foreign agencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for help in their return to Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov told at a briefing.

According to him, 9,196 Kyrgyzstanis have already returned to Kyrgyzstan from 23 countries of the world since the outbreak of coronavirus. Return of 995 Kyrgyzstanis has been worked out over the past 12 days.    

Chingiz Aidarbekov added that about 1,000 citizens will return in May from Qatar (36 people), Iran, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Moscow (402), South Korea, and Belarus (37).

“Embassies and consulates are working uninterruptedly, and they are attentive to all appeals. The lists of Kyrgyzstanis are constantly updated. Embassy in Russia, the Consulate General in Dubai solve issues of payment for accommodation, provide compatriots with food at the expense of the allocated funds. The diplomatic missions are responsible for use of the funds, they will submit a report,” he told.
