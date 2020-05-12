12:11
USD 78.00
EUR 84.38
RUB 1.06
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 75,000 people for a day

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 74,653 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,177,502 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,347,881), Spain (227,436), the UK (224,332), Italy (219,814), Russia (221,344), France (177,547) and Germany (172,576).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,400,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 44,590 people.

At least 286,330 people died from the virus (growth by 3,611 people for a day), including 80,682 people — in the USA, 32,141 — in the UK and 30,739 — in Italy, 26,744 — in Spain, and 26,646 — in France.

At least 1,037 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,207 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,486 — in Uzbekistan, 661 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/152553/
views: 75
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
At least 21 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Two servicemen of Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection detected in Bishkek
At least 31 medical workers contract coronavirus in Naryn region
Only three coronavirus patients treated at Osh city hospital
Two employees of Maternity and Childhood Welfare Center contract COVID-19
14 employees of Naryn Internal Affairs Department contract coronavirus
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
12 May, Tuesday
12:01
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzsta...
11:51
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 75,000 people for a day
11:22
At least 21 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:14
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan