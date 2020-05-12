Two servicemen of Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus

Two servicemen of the Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan have been hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

They both tested positive for coronavirus.

«One of the servicemen is an officer, the second is a senior sergeant. Both of them were on duty at the entrance to Kirgshelk village, Issyk-Ata district. The servicemen serve at military unit 73809 of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. Their condition is satisfactory,» the sources said.

COVID-19 is registered in about 30 law enforcement officers, including police officers and prosecutors.