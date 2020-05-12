09:08
USD 78.00
EUR 84.38
RUB 1.06
English

Over 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from abroad

At least 8,712 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in 58 countries are waiting for flights to their homeland. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov announced at a meeting of the Committee of Parliament on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health.

According to him, at present about 8,000 people have returned.

MP Tazabek Ikramov said that Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistan are ready to pay transportation costs. «178 people are waiting for help in Pakistan. They are ready to pay all expenses, it is only necessary to organize their return,» he said.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that coronavirus was confirmed in Kyrgyzstanis staying in Pakistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/152519/
views: 13
Print
Related
MFA: Number of fake announcements of flights to Kyrgyzstan increased
Residents of Issyk-Kul arrived from Dubai to be placed in observation unit
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through
1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan come from abroad for two weeks
Another charter flight from Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to arrive in Bishkek from Yekaterinburg, the UAE within 2 weeks
Government allocates 15 million soms to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad
Problems with housing, food of Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Russia, UAE to be solved
Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
12 May, Tuesday
09:03
Over 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from abroad Over 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from...
11 May, Monday
19:30
Amount of fines for violation of quarantine in Bishkek announced
19:12
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes his own anti-crisis measures
16:53
School year to end in Kyrgyzstan on May 30
16:44
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce gas price
16:33
Use of personal transport allowed in Bishkek