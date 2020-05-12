Over 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from abroad

At least 8,712 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in 58 countries are waiting for flights to their homeland. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov announced at a meeting of the Committee of Parliament on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health.

According to him, at present about 8,000 people have returned.

MP Tazabek Ikramov said that Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistan are ready to pay transportation costs. «178 people are waiting for help in Pakistan. They are ready to pay all expenses, it is only necessary to organize their return,» he said.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that coronavirus was confirmed in Kyrgyzstanis staying in Pakistan.