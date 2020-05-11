Temperature to be taken at sanitary-quarantine posts at the entrance to Bishkek

Temperature of people will be taken at the quarantine posts at the entrance to Bishkek. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, in case coronavirus or ARVI is suspected, doctors at the posts have the right to place a citizen under observation or to take a rapid test.

«All posts have been moved outside the city. They all have been removed inside the capital,» he said.

Aziz Surakmatov added that for movement around the city citizens must have an identity document, a certificate of residence and from place of work, certified by the tax authorities. «At the same time, tax authorities do not have the right to demand data on the repayment of debts. As for those who do not work, they should have a route sheet,» he said.