At least 31 medical workers contract coronavirus in Naryn region

At least 31 medical workers got infected with coronavirus in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Emilbek Alymkulov stated.

According to him, the virus was detected in 7 doctors, 17 paramedics and 7 nurses.

«In addition, employees of the Internal Affairs Department of the region got infected. Officers from the district police departments are on duty instead of the sick, as well as additional forces from Bishkek,» he said.

The total number of detected cases of coronavirus in the region is 130, at least 90 people of them have recovered. The highest number of the infected is in At-Bashi district — 70 people.
