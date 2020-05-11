14 employees of Naryn Internal Affairs Department contract coronavirus

At least 14 employees of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region are infected with coronavirus. Press service of the department informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, 14 employees are undergoing treatment, contact persons were placed under observation.

«We have 180 employees. The Internal Affairs Department was not closed. We are working. Employees of the regional departments passed the rapid testing the day before, everyone tested negative,» the press service said.

The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev confirmed the fact of the virus in employees of the Naryn Internal Affairs Department, noting that employees from Bishkek were send there to replace the infected.