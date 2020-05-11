11:51
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.1 people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 78,112 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,024,737 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,329,791), Spain (224,350), the UK (220,449), Italy (219,070) Russia (209,688), France (177,094) and Germany (171,879).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,400,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 35,670 people.

At least 282,719 people died from the virus (growth by 7,821 people for a day), including 79,528 people — in the USA, 31,930 — in the UK and 30,560 — in Italy, 26,621 — in Spain, and 26,383 — in France.

At least 1,016 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,090 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,418 — in Uzbekistan, 612 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
