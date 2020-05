At least 177 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned from the UAE by Dubai — Bishkek flight operated by Fly Dubai airline today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Foreign Ministry noted that all arrived citizens will be placed under observation for undergoing established medical procedures.

Recall, 361 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from the United Arab Emirates on April 26 and May 3 in accordance with the agreements reached with the UAE side.