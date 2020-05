Another healthcare worker tested positive for COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the case was registered in Bishkek. At least 10 healthcare workers have been discharged from hospitals.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 232 medical workers throughout the country. At least 176 of them have recovered.

As of today, coronavirus is confirmed in 1,002 people.