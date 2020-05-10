Employees of closed institutions tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Testing of employees of closed institutions for coronavirus started in Kyrgyzstan. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the state service, all employees of the pretrial detention center 1 and prison colony No. 47 have been tested. Other prison colonies are next in turn. No one has tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The State Penitentiary Service continues to deny that one of the employees of the administration of the pretrial detention center is infected.

«Her PCR test and that of her family members are negative. It is not clear why the Ministry of Health gives the opposite information,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev said that the infected woman had contact with 10 people and three more people from her family.

The State Penitentiary Service told that the inmates of the prison colonies and pre-trial detention facilities are not tested. There are no opportunities for this.