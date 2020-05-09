14:15
Number of people infected with coronavirus close to 4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 91,219 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 3,938,080 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,283,929), Spain (222,857), Italy (217,185), the UK (212,629), Russia (187,859), France (176,202) and Germany (170,588).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,300,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 36,245 people.

At least 274,898 people died from the virus (growth by 5,314 people for a day), including 77,180 people — in the USA, 31,316 — in the UK and 30,201 — in Italy, 26,299 — in Spain, and 26,233 — in France.

At least 906 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,834 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,325 — in Uzbekistan, 522 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
