Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin congratulate each other on Victory Day

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia Vladimir Putin.

According to the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Heads of State exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the Great Victory is the common heritage of our peoples, selflessly fighting for freedom and independence, and stressed the need to continue efforts aimed at preventing distortion of the historical truth about the World War II.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the assistance provided in countering the coronavirus infection and discussed further joint measures to combat the disease.

In addition, the heads of state exchanged views on issues of further expansion of bilateral Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, as well as cooperation within multilateral organizations and integration associations.
