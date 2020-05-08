16:59
Festive fireworks to be organized on Victory Day in Bishkek

Festive fireworks will be organized on Victory Day in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City reported.

The City Hall reminded that in connection with the pandemic, mass celebrations were suspended all over the world for the safety of citizens.

«But the victory fireworks will nevertheless take place, they will be organized by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic in strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules and without participation of citizens,» the City Hall noted.

Fireworks will begin on Victory Square on May 9 at 22.00; law enforcement officers will be involved in their protection.

The City Hall added that 2.5 million soms planned for the festive events will be optimized and spent on the needs of the capital.
