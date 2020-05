A laboratory for coronavirus tests study will be opened tomorrow in Talas. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, there are 9 laboratories and 14 devices for diagnosis of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. About 2,000 studies are carried out daily.

«Virological research will begin tomorrow in Talas region. We used to bring tests for research to Bishkek. Everyone crossing the border through Chon-Kapka checkpoint will be tested there,» he said.