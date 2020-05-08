EU stands in full solidarity with Kyrgyzstan in face of coronavirus pandemic

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

They discussed global response to the coronavirus pandemic and the EU’s support to Kyrgyzstan in that context, as well as the EU-Kyrgyzstan bilateral agenda and broader regional issues.

«Josep Borrell conveyed the EU’s strong solidarity with Kyrgyzstan in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and stressed that the EU continued to be a reliable and committed partner for countries around the world, including Kyrgyzstan and the other countries in the region. He outlined that, as part of the EU’s global response to the coronavirus outbreak, a support package of €36 million will assist Kyrgyzstan in addressing immediate needs in the health sector and in its short- and longer-term socio-economic recovery,» the statement says.

The High Representative and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of intensified regional cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, and Josep Borrell welcomed the commitment of Central Asian leaders in this respect.

High Representative Borrell and Foreign Minister Aidarbekov welcomed progress in EU-Kyrgyzstan relations, which is centred around a broad reform agenda, sustainable development, and shared principles and values, including human rights, as illustrated by the initialling last year of an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Josep Borrell welcomed the willingness of Kyrgyzstan to sign the agreement by the end of the year and stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations across all areas, as well as regional cooperation under the EU’s Central Asia Strategy.