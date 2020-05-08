13:56
Russia enters the top 5 countries with highest number of infected with COVID-19

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 91,520 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 3,846,861 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,256,972), Spain (221,447), Italy (215,858), the UK (207,977), Russia (177,160), France (174,918), Germany (169,430).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,300,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 40,392 people.

At least 269,584 people died from the virus (growth by 5,753 people for a day), including 75,670 people — in the USA, 30,689 — in the UK, 29,985 — in Italy, 26,070 — in Spain, and 25,990 — in France.

At least 906 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,578 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,298 — in Uzbekistan, 461 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
