Two employees of RSK Bank contracted coronavirus. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, one employee of the bank’s office in Bishkek has already undergone treatment.

«The second is an employee of the branch in Chatkal district. He is among the contact persons,» the official said.

As of May 7, 2020, at least 906 people got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Most of them have recovered.