The Family Medicine Center No. 3 in Bishkek will resume reception of patients on Monday, May 11. The Head of the Healthcare Department of Bishkek City Hall Baktygul Ismailova told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, nine employees of FMC No. 3 tested positive for coronavirus. The head of the center Zhuzum Kokumbaeva died.

According to Baktygul Ismailova, two employees of the FMC have been discharged from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital after recovery.