US expert: Restrictions slowed down spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Restrictive measures taken by Kyrgyzstan had an impact on the slowdown in the incidence of coronavirus. Regional Director for Central Asia at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Daniel Singer, told at a briefing.

«Kyrgyzstan’s response to COVID-19, closure of borders, introduction of restrictive measures have slowed down the spread of the disease,» he said.

He added that their analysis shows that trips to public places and shops reduced by 60 percent in Kyrgyzstan. «The republic has the best indicator in Central Asia,» he said.

«But all these measures only slow down the spread of the disease, and there is a lot of work ahead. You need to test more people, isolate them. We hope that our support will help in this direction,» Daniel Singer added.

Recall, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allocates Kyrgyzstan $ 1.38 million to combat COVID-19. The money is planned, in particular, to be spent on the purchase of equipment, reagents for laboratories.
