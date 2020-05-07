38 citizens of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus in Pskov Oblast of Russia

Number of Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus, who arrived in Novosokolniki district of Pskov Oblast of Russia for construction of an infectious diseases hospital rose to 38 people. Sever.Realii reported with reference to the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Oblast Alexander Nesteruk.

The Kyrgyzstanis have arrived in Pskov Oblast, according to various sources, on April 21 or April 22. The Governor Mikhail Vedernikov told about arrival of 41 workers. Coronavirus was officially confirmed in 16 of them.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported that as of early April at least 31 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were infected with COVID-19 abroad.