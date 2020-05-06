Only PCR testing can show real spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Dr. Daniel Singer, Regional Director for Central Asia at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said answering questions of 24.kg news agency that Kyrgyzstan better than other countries in the region complied with quarantine.

According to him, the Kyrgyzstanis listened to the strong recommendations of the government and stayed at home. «And now, in order to overcome coronavirus, the Cabinet of Ministers should direct all efforts to conducting PCR diagnostics. Only in this way it is possible to see the real picture of the spread of infection among the population,» Daniel Singer said.

The expert called on to reduce use of rapid tests. According to Dr. Singer, they are ineffective and do not detect the genetic code of COVID-19.

«The rapid test detects antibodies only. That is, a person may be infected, but the rapid test will not show this,» Daniel Singer said.

The scientist stressed that coronavirus is very dangerous and unpredictable, and people in all countries of the world should get used to the idea that before all this ends, everyone will have acquaintances who have had coronavirus, and everyone will know at least one person who died from this infection.