Assistance to mudflow victims to be provided in case their houses are insured

Only owners of insured houses will get compensation from the state. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, 7.4 percent of residential premises are insured in Kyrgyzstan.

«Four houses have been affected by mudflows in Leilek district, only one of them is insured. The state can only help the insured. The amount of compensation will depend on the damage, up to approximately 500,000 soms,» he said.

According to the government, the damage from mudflows in Batken region reached 55 million soms.
