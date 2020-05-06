Relatives of infected medical workers not to get compensation in Kyrgyzstan

Issue of payment of compensation to relatives of a medical worker in case of death from coronavirus was not considered. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, relatives of doctors infected with coronavirus will not get any compensation.

«Payment of compensation is considered, if a medical worker becomes infected with COVID-19 at work. Then a commission will resolve the issue. But the issue of compensation in case of death of relatives was not considered,» the Deputy Minister said.

In total, 221 medical workers got infected with COVID-19, 154 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of May 6, 2020, at least 871 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan.