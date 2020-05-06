Passenger of Dubai – Bishkek flight tests positive for COVID-19

One passenger of Dubai — Bishkek flight tested positive for coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, five out of 28 new COVID-19 cases are imported. One of the infected with the virus came from the UAE.

The last flight from Dubai arrived in Kyrgyzstan on May 3. The UAE authorities tested the Kyrgyzstanis for COVID-19 free of charge before departure. The next plane with the citizens of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for May 10.

As of May 6, 2020, at least 871 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan.